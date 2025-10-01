BASAR, 30 Sep: Thirty-three farmers from Nyigam, Regi, Pagi, and Disi villages participated in an input distribution-cum-training programme organized at the West Siang KVK office here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

The event was conducted under the NICRA-TDC project, with focus on insect pest and disease management in rabi vegetable crops, as well as adoption of climate-resilient technologies being demonstrated in NICRA cluster villages.

KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumar emphasized the importance of adopting resilient technologies to combat adverse climatic conditions, particularly extreme events such as heavy and erratic rainfall, dry spells, and moisture stress in the region. He said that climate-resilient technologies can help mitigate many of the agriculture-related challenges posed by climate change.

NICRA-TDE Co-Principal Dr Kangabam Surajhighlighted key climate anomalies such as delayed monsoon onset, terminal drought, moisture stress, and the emergence of new pests and diseases.

He advocated urgent adoption of climate-resilient technologies in the face of the changing global climate to prevent crop losses.

At the end of the technical session, rabi vegetable seeds were distributed among the participants.