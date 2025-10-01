ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The Tamin Welfare Society (TWS) honoured candidates belonging to the Tamin clan who cracked the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combine Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2024-25, during a function here on Tuesday.

Those felicitated were Riji Dignium Tamin (CO), Dr Takar Nasi Tamin (AACO), and Kenbom Rina Tamin (ASO). They are among the six successful candidates belonging to the Tagin community.

Takar Nasi Tamin while sharing his experience appealed to the TWS and the Tagin Cultural Society to set up a permanent career counselling cell to help aspirants of the Tagin community.

Kenbom Rina Tamin shared her journey and said that she began preparing five years ago for the examination.

Tamin Welfare Society president Taanu Tamin, while congratulating the trio, advised the youths of the clan to draw inspiration from them. He also assured that a career counseling cell would be set up in the near future, according to a TWS release.

Longding SP Dekio Gumja Tamin highlighted how he helped the aspirants by providing tips.

TWS HRD secretary Dosh Dasi Tamin, retired DSP Gopal Nayam Tamin, TWS secretary-general Tadu Tamin, and its finance secretary Pudi Tamin Dasi also spoke.

Former home minister Dr Daklo Nidak Tamin, TWS women’s wing president Yania Luwi Tamin, and TWS vice president Dr Botom Tamin also attended the function.