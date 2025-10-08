TAWANG, 7 Oct: In a tribute to the heroes of the 1962 Sino-India war, a group of 20 bikers embarked on Tuesday morning on an eight-day, 1,000-kilometre motorcycle expedition from Tawang to Walong to mark the 63rd anniversary of Walong Day.

The expedition was jointly flagged off by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Colonel M Upadhyay, and the commanding officer ofthe 10 Mahar Regiment from the Tawang parade ground.

Prior to the flag-off, a documentary on the Battle of Walong (1962) was screened, depicting the gallant defence mounted by the Indian Army with unwavering support from the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Colonel Upadhyay reaffirmed the Army’s unwavering readiness and commitment, saying, “We are prepared for any contingency imposed upon us. We will defend our nation and ensure the safety and security of every citizen.”

He urged the riders to carry the message of peace, prosperity, adventure, and youthfulness, spreading positivity along their journey.

MLA Tsering paid tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Sino-India war in Walong, Bumla, Kenzamani, Dzela, and other battle sites. He expressed gratitude to the organizers for dedicating the expedition as a living homage to the fallen heroes, saying, “This ride is not just an expedition – it’s a journey of remembrance, pride, and patriotism.”

Students of Higher Secondary School Tawang and youths of Ketchengha presented a vibrant cultural programme, adding colour and emotion to the ceremony.

Following the flag-off, the riders paid floral tributes at the Tawang war memorial, honouring the martyrs of the 1962 war. Their route to Walong will pass through Tenga, Itanagar, Likabali, Roing, and Hayuliang, where they will interact with local communities, pay respect to war heroes, and promote awareness about the valour of Arunachal’s people, reinforcing India’s true narrative of courage and resilience during the 1962 conflict. (DIPRO)