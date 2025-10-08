ITANAGAR, 7 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram has strongly condemned the attempt to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during court proceedings on Monday.

In a shocking breach of decorum, a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI, but was stopped by alert security personnel.

Terming the incident unprecedented, shameful, and abhorrent, Siram, a former minister, stated that such an act is a direct assault on the dignity and independence of the judiciary and undermines the very foundation of the rule of law.

“Judiciary is the guardian of our Constitution and democracy, and any attempt to intimidate or harm its highest authority must be dealt with utmost seriousness,” the APCC chief said.

He called upon the central government to ensure strict legal action against the lawyer and reinforce measures to safeguard the sanctity of judicial institutions.