The State Cabinet has adopted the Arunachal Pradesh Print and Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025, replacing the 2018 (Print) and 2020 (Electronic) policies with a single, comprehensive framework covering both print and digital media.

As a single-window system, the policy introduces a transparent and efficient mechanism for processing and routing all government advertisements. All advertisements will now be managed exclusively through the Directorate of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

With fixed advertisement rates, the policy sets uniform, fixed rates for advertisements across all empanelled local media outlets. It also brings digital media under the formal government advertising policy for the first time in a structured way.

The government has stated that the policy seeks to enhance the credibility and sustainability of the state’s media landscape by ensuring fair access to government advertisements. It also aims to promote local and state-based media houses, thereby boosting regional media as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Additionally, the policy envisages the judicious use of funds. By ensuring the fair distribution of government advertisement budgets across departments and public sector undertakings, the policy aims to support the financial sustainability of local media, especially in the absence of private advertising.