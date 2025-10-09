ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA) has fielded a strong contingent of 29 male and 26 female karate players in the upcoming 9th North East Karate Championship 2025, to be held in Aizawl, Mizoram from 10 to 12 October.

The team will be accompanied by two male coaches, one female coach, a manager, and nine technical officers, and will be led by AKA chairman Likha Tara and its general secretary Tai Hipik.

Tara motivated the athletes and urged them to maintain discipline, focus, and sportsmanship throughout the competition. He encouraged the players to uphold the pride of Arunachal Pradesh and continue their journey with dedication and perseverance.

Hipik expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and spirit.

“Our players have been training rigorously and are fully prepared to showcase their talent and bring laurels to Arunachal Pradesh. We are confident of securing several medals in this championship,” he said.

The team was scheduled to leave here for Mizoram on Wednesday.