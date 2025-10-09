ITANAGAR, 8 Oct: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) hailed the state cabinet for approving the Phase-II infrastructure development of the State Sports Academy at Miao, with a total investment of Rs.130 crore, during its meeting held at Miao in Changlang district on Tuesday.

Expressing its profound gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the state cabinet, AOA said: “This landmark decision reaffirms the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting sports and the holistic development of young sporting talent in the state.”

The AOA also conveyed its sincere appreciation to youth affairs and sports minister Kento Jini for his dynamic leadership and consistent efforts towards strengthening the sports ecosystem in the state.

The Association further stated that sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years. “From the establishment of modern multipurpose stadiums and Khelo India Centres to the successful organization of major events such as the Arunachal State Games and the Sansad Khel Spardha, the state has taken giant strides toward becoming a sporting powerhouse in the Northeast,” the Association said, adding that “enhanced training facilities, improved infrastructure, and targeted athlete support have resulted in Arunachalee sportspersons achieving remarkable success in national and regional competitions, bringing home a record number of medals and accolades.”