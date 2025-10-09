DOIMUKH, 8 Oct: Raja Bosumotary, a dedicated National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer from the Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) NSS Cell, has been conferred with the ‘My Bharat NSS Award’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi in recognition of his commitment to community service and exemplary contributions through various NSS programmes and university outreach initiatives, according to a university release.

Bosumotary’s remarkable services include active participation in 28 blood donation camps, planting 63 saplings to promote environmental sustainability, and contributing to 10 health camps, stated the release.

“His efforts extend to leading and supporting awareness rallies for critical government initiatives, including the POCSO Act, gender sensitization, plastic-free campaigns, adult literacy, and the Green Village Programme.”

“Through these activities, he has championed causes that foster social awareness, environmental conservation, and community empowerment,” the release said.

Bosumotary was previously honored as the best NSS volunteer of Rajiv Gandhi University, underscoring his consistent leadership and passion for public service.

So far, two volunteers from RGU have received NSS National awards and one best state NSS volunteer award, the release informed.

The national recognition of the NSS volunteers and their activities is a matter of great pride for the RGU in particular and state in general, the release said.

It stated that over the last decade, RGU NSS Cell has emerged as a platform for students for personality development and provided scope for engagement with the communities, thereby equipping the volunteers with myriad of skills on the basis of hands on training and collaborations.

“The regular participation in the inter-state youth exchange programmes under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme, adventure and mountaineering activities, collaborations with NACO State AIDS control programmes, NDRF disaster risk reduction etc has empowered the students in many ways,” it said.

The RGU student fraternity and the NSS programme officers expressed their happiness over Bosumotary’s recognition.

“We are immensely proud of Raja Bosumotary’s achievements. His tireless efforts in community service reflect the spirit of NSS and RGU’s commitment to creating impactful change,” RGU vice-chancellor prof. S.K Nayak said.

RGU registrar Dr. N.T Rikam also congratulated him and said, “This national award is a testament to his dedication and an inspiration for our students and volunteers. It is also a reaffirmation of the university’s commitment towards the NSS movement.”