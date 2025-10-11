NAMSAI, 10 Oct: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here has announced that it is partnering with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) to jointly organize workshops, seminars, training programmes, and specialized courses in the fields of electronics and information technology.

The collaboration will extend beyond educational events to include comprehensive guidance and support for internships, summer trainings, final-year project facilitation, and faculty development programmes. The initiative is designed to empower both students and faculty members by enriching their knowledge and practical skills.

“Through this alliance, the AUS endeavours to strengthen skill development, foster innovation, and expand research capabilities within the fast-evolving domains of electronics and IT. The partnership will create enhanced learning opportunities and build a robust platform for the youths of the region to excel in these high-demand areas,” the AUS informed in a release.