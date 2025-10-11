[ Toto Tamut ]

Earth is not a home meant solely for human beings. It belongs equally to all forms of life – from the tiniest microorganisms to the largest animals. Every living organism has an inherent right to exist and thrive on this planet. Yet, in our daily lives, we often forget this simple truth.

We human beings have become the true demons of this Earth. Though it is universally accepted that interdependence is the foundation of life and every species depends on another for survival, we have crossed the red line of this sacred balance. Instead of living in harmony with nature, we have chosen the path of domination and destruction. For example, at times, some of us deliberately crush tiny creatures that crawl upon the ground, or kill harmless insects that enter our homes in search of light or shelter.

These beings pose no real threat to us, yet we destroy them out of habit, fear, or indifference. Such actions reflect not strength but a misuse of the great evolutionary advantage that nature has granted us. By default, humans often see themselves as the primary owners of Earth, treating wildlife and other species as mere secondary inhabitants. For example, in our Adi language (spoken by one of the major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh) the world is called ‘Tani Aamong’. Here, ‘Tani’ means human and ‘Aamong’ means land or earth, thus translating to ‘the land or earth of humans’. This expression reflects an unconscious belief that the planet exists primarily for human beings, a notion that is not entirely true.

In our arrogance, we often forget that every life, no matter how small or wild, has a purpose and a right to exist. Every organism plays a vital role in maintaining the delicate balance of nature. The beauty and harmony of our planet depend on coexistence, sharing of resources, and respect for all forms of life. Our exploitation of wildlife and natural resources goes far beyond the limits of necessity. Our intelligence should serve as a shield for the voiceless, a means to protect the delicate balance of life on Earth. Yet, blinded by greed and ambition, we have used it to dominate, destroy, and disrupt the harmony of the natural world. Forests are cut down, animals are hunted, and ecosystems are shattered – all consequences of our misguided brilliance.

The Earth that once nurtured us is now bearing the wounds of our intelligence. Instead of using our intelligence as a powerful weapon to protect and safeguard other living beings, we have turned it into a tool of destruction. The very gift that distinguishes humanity – our ability to think, reason, and create – has been misdirected towards exploiting nature, rather than preserving it.

When we learn to use our wisdom to nurture life instead of extinguishing it, we will rediscover the true purpose of human intellect: to be the guardian, not the destroyer, of this beautiful planet. True wisdom lies in realizing that nature does not belong to us but we belong to nature. Only when we respect and protect every form of life can we restore the harmony that sustains all beings on this shared planet. When we learn to live with this understanding, we not only protect the natural world but also preserve our own future on this shared planet. We must embrace the principle of ‘Jio aur jeene do’ (live and let live) as a guiding philosophy of life. This noble thought should be deeply rooted in our hearts and reflected in our everyday actions. (The contributor is a forester)