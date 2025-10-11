KHONSA, 10 Oct: Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Deomali won the district level Governor’s GK Quiz Competition held here on Friday, and will represent Tirap district at the state level competition to be held in Naharlagun on 18 October.

GHSS Khonsa and GHSS Borduria were the first runner-up and the second runner-up, respectively.

While distributing prizes and certificates to winners and other participants, DDSE KC Lowangcha encouraged the students to participate in literary competitions to hone their knowledge and develop critical thinking.

She further advised the students to be punctual and work hard for a bright future.

The competition was hosted by PRT Legan Siksa, and PRT Nogen Phukan was the quiz master.

The district education department conducted the competition. (DIPRO)