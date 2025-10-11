ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik flagged off the Itanagar leg of the motorcycle expedition commemorating the 63rd Walong Day from the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Conceptualized by the 3 Corps headquarters and conducted by the 10 Mahar, 21 riders – 11 from the Indian Army and 10 civilian riders from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam – are participating in the nine-day expedition from Tawang to Walong, in honour of the heroes of the 1962 war.

Interacting with the participants, the governor lauded the 3 Corps, the organizing team, and all the riders for their dedication to preserving the legacy of the Battle of Walong. He recalled the invaluable support extended by the local population during the Battle of Walong, and said that the people of Arunachal are deeply patriotic and nationalist, despite the region’s remoteness.

Emphasizing the importance of such joint endeavours, the governor said that Army-led adventure expeditions, involving civilians, foster strong bonds and mutual respect. He encouraged taking up more such initiatives that promote social causes, unity, and positive engagement among the masses.

The governor urged the riders to connect with the local youths along the route and motivate them to consider careers in the armed forces. He also appealed to them to spread awareness against drug abuse, support public health issues like tuberculosis, and advocate cleanliness and education throughout their journey.

Earlier, 10 Mahar Commanding Officer Col R Ganesh, and the nodal officer of the expedition Major Priyhersh briefed the governor on the motorcycle expedition.

117 Mountain Brigade Commander Brigadier K Jayashankar, and BRO Chief Engineer Brigadier H Bhattacharya were also present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)