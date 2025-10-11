ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: The Itanagar police have arrested a habitual offender involved in multiple theft cases and recovered stolen mobile phones and a smartwatch from his possession.

On 2 October, a written FIR was received from a complainant, stating that two mobile handsets and one smartwatch were stolen from his residence on 1 October. A case was registered at the Itanagar police station under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi said in a release.

After registering the case, a police team headed by Itanagar Police Station OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo and IO Sub-Inspector Samuel Ngupok, under

the supervision of Dirchi, launched an investigation, gathering human intelligence and rounding up habitual offenders with a similar modus operandi, which led to the arrest of habitual offender Prem Basfore (22), a resident of G Sector, Naharlagun.

During interrogation, the accused admitted his involvement in the theft and led the police team to the recovery of two stolen mobile phones and one smartwatch. The recovered items have been returned to their rightful owner, the SDPO said.

The accused has a criminal history with multiple cases registered against him, including three at the Naharlagun police station. He has been remanded to judicial custody, Dirchi added.

Itanagar SP Jummar Basar urged citizens to remain vigilant and take adequate precautions to safeguard their belongings.