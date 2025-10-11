ITANAGAR, 10 Oct: “The Right to Information Act is a law and a living expression of democracy,” said Governor KT Parnaik, adding that the Act bridges the gap between the citizens and the state.

Participating in the Right to Information Week celebration at the legislative assembly here on Friday, the governor called on everyone to renew their commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen empowerment.

Commending the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) for organizing the programme, the governor said such initiatives celebrate people’s empowerment and public participation in governance.

“They help deepen awareness, strengthen accountability, and nurture the spirit of good governance in the state,” he said, and added that an informed citizenry makes governments stronger and more responsive.

The RTI Act, he noted, is one of India’s most transformative laws, mandating transparency at every level of administration.

“Regular training, timely disclosures, and efficient handling of applications will ensure that the RTI Act remains a living instrument of transparent and responsible governance,” he said.

Law Minister Kento Jini, Chief Information Commissioner Jarken Gamlin, Home Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, and State Information Commissioner Vijay Taram also shared their views on the occasion.

The governor, along with the law minister, released the annual report of the APIC and gave away the prizes for the essay writing competition conducted earlier by the APIC in collaboration with the political science department of Dera Natung Government College. Golom Alisha, Habu Yanga, and Yani Maling received the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes of the competition.

A large number of participants, including PIOs, government officials, newly appointed APCS probationers, RTI activists, and others attended the programme. (Raj Bhavan)