PASIGHAT, 10 Oct: Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta reviewed the implementation of various developmental projects and schemes in East Siang district during a high-level meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday.

Reviewing the district’s development report presented by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, the chief secretary commended the district’s progressive trajectory while calling for sustained and collaborative efforts.

“East Siang has carried forward its work in a progressive way under the capable leadership of its deputy commissioner,” he stated.

Gupta issued directive to the administrative machinery, emphasizing that while pushing for continuous improvement, “it is paramount to ensure that the administrative machinery moves forward with a unified purpose, keeping healthy development in the first place.”

The DC gave a detailed presentation on the district’s performance, outlining a spectrum of completed projects, ongoing works, and upcoming schemes.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to address the identified challenges and build upon the successes to further accelerate the development index of East Siang.

The meeting was attended by a host of senior bureaucrats and all the departmental heads of East Siang district. (DIPRO)