SILLE, 10 Oct: Lahdoigarh (Assam)-based Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute (CMER&TI), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh sericulture department, organized a workshop on ‘Strengthening tribal livelihoods through sustainable muga and ericulture in Arunachal Pradesh’ at the sericulture farm here in East Siang district on Friday.

The workshop aimed to promote sustainable sericulture practices, disseminate recent technological advancements, and encourage active tribal participation in muga and ericulture for improving rural livelihoods and ensuring women’s empowerment in the state.

Attending the inaugural session, MLA Ninong Ering stressed the importance of sericulture as a sustainable livelihood avenue for tribal communities, and assured continued government support for the sector.

CMER&TI Director Dr Kartik Neog outlined the institute’s initiatives and future roadmap for strengthening sericulture in Northeast India through research, training, and field interventions.

He emphasized on collaborative efforts to expand activities at the regional extension centre in Sille, in response to which, Arunachal’s Sericulture Director Barnali Sur assured of full cooperation from the state government, said the CMER&TI in a release.

CMER&TI Scientist-D Dr Diganta Mech also spoke.

During the technical session, resource persons Dr Mech and Pulak Rabha gave a presentation on ‘Advances in muga culture and field management’, while Nishant Singhal and Roshan LM delivered a presentation on ‘Post-cocoon technologies and value addition in vanya sericulture’.

During the interaction session, farmers discussed the field-level challenges, and the experts offered suggestions to enhance productivity and income.

Four progressive farmers were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the muga and eri sectors.

In the eri sector, Nunu Taluk of Tekang village and Obi Jomang of Remi village in East Siang district were felicitated. In the muga sector, Takir Taloh of Ledum village and India Moyong of Lingka village in East Siang district were felicitated.

The programme was attended also by, among others, Padma Shri awardee Yanung Jamoh Lego and Guwahati-based Central Silk Board Assistant Secretary Nagesh S. (DIPRO)