The ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) option will be introduced in the upcoming zilla parishad elections in Arunachal Pradesh. The decision was taken recently by the state cabinet.

The Election Commission of India introduced NOTA – ‘None of the Above’ – on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and all other ballot papers with effect from 11 October, 2013, following the Supreme Court’s order dated 27 September, 2013.

The conundrum lies in the fact that while NOTA votes are counted, they are considered invalid and do not impact the final outcome of the election. Nevertheless, the option allows voters to exercise their right to reject all candidates. It will be interesting to see how this plays out and whether it garners any significant support in these high-stakes elections.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, it was also decided that a candidate’s nomination can be rejected if their election agent holds an office of profit.

For the first time, electronic voting machines will be used in panchayat elections.

In another development, the deputy commissioner has been empowered to decide on complaints made against zilla parishad or gram panchayat members by their own parties. Those found guilty of engaging in anti-party activities will face disqualification.

Anti-party activities are often a feature of panchayat elections, as these elections tend to focus more on individuals than political parties at the village level.

The party is just a platform to get elected.

Like before, the upcoming panchayat elections are likely to see individuals with wealth and connections being selected over those who genuinely deserve to represent the community.