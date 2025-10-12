ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: A state-level workshop titled ‘Socio-legal challenges faced by the women of Arunachal Pradesh regarding marriage and divorce’ was organized here on Saturday as part of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s (APWWS) 46th foundation day celebration.

Organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), the workshop saw the participation of law students from various colleges, along with members of the APWWS, its branches, and affiliate members.

Prof Vandana Upadhyay of the Women’s Studies and Research Centre, Rajiv Gandhi University said, “Issues such as identity, representation, indigenous knowledge, and political action need to be part of the feminist development discourse.”

She further stated that agrarian change has impacted men and women differently. She noted the replacement of collective ownership with private ownership of land, which she said has led to “gendered dispossession.” She also highlighted that the state has male-centric private property rights over land, and that there is an increasing feminization of agriculture and a higher work burden on women in crop farming.

Yupia-based District and Sessions Judge Dr Hirendra Kashyap spoke on the legal challenges faced by the women of Arunachal vis-à-vis marriage and divorce. He said that the state needs a common and clear law relating to marriage, divorce, and inheritance. He further stated that personal law can be enacted, provided it is not in derogation of central legislation. However, he noted that “this is a challenge, as there are only four women MLAs among the 60 MLAs in the state, and members of the legislative assembly follow different customs.”

Advocate Tania Kipa spoke on elements of marriage, divorce, and maintenance under the customary laws in Arunachal, while advocate and legal aid counsel Techi Nech spoke about the schemes introduced by the government for the welfare of women. Advocate Iken Ado from the APSLSA also spoke.

During the day, incumbent APWWS president Kani Nada Maling was reelected as president.

An audio track titled ‘Utho Nari’, produced by the APWWS, was released. Artists Yabi Sikom Dugi, Dai Meri Tatung and Koj Mary Punyo, and choreographer Toge Sora were felicitated on the occasion.

The day was observed also by APWWS branches and affiliate bodies in Yingkiong, Basar, Seppa, Koloriang, Tuting, Daporijo, Miao, Longding, Yomcha, and Aalo with various events.