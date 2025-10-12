PM launches major agri schemes

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched three major agricultural schemes aimed at strengthening India’s farm sector.

Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), the Dalhan Mission (for self-reliance in pulses), and the National Mission on Natural Farming, saying that the schemes would change the fate of millions of farmers, the state’s agriculture department said in a release.

The event at the Pusa campus in New Delhi coincided with the birth anniversary of socialist reformers Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh.

After inaugurating projects related to agriculture and allied sectors, he said that farmers have a

critical role to play in realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Modi called on farmers to diversify beyond wheat and rice, focusing on pulses to ensure protein security. Despite being the world’s largest pulses producer and consumer, India still depends on imports.

Under the PMDDKY, the Government of India has identified 100 ‘aspirational agricultural districts’based on parameters such as low agricultural productivity, low cropping intensity, and low credit disbursement. These districts will receive targeted support through convergence of existing central sector schemes implemented by 11 departments under the agriculture and allied ministries.

Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected as one of the 100 aspirational agricultural districts. The scheme will proactively address identified gaps by implementing a comprehensive and integrated development strategy, with focused interventions to enhance productivity, improve farm incomes, and strengthen institutional support systems, the release said.

The launch event was virtually witnessed in Itanagar by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his cabinet colleagues, MP Tapir Gao, and the chief secretary.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu reiterated the importance of scheme convergence to ensure effective implementation and tangible outcomes for farmers. He expressed satisfaction with the increasing participation of young educated youths in agri-entrepreneurship, highlighting it as a key trend in shaping the future of agriculture in the state.

He further called for exploring more market-linked opportunities to support farmers and boost the rural economy.

The chief secretary reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to actively implement these flagship missions and work in close coordination with the central government to bring measurable improvements in agricultural productivity, sustainability, and farmer welfare.

The launch marked a new chapter in strengthening agriculture in the state, especially in districts like Anjaw, through focused, inclusive, and innovative approaches.

Also in attendance were MLAs, progressive farmers, agripreneurs, and officials from the agriculture and allied departments.

Launch of PMDDKY telecast by KVKs

The Namsai Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Saturday telecast the launch of the PM-Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) for farmers in Namsai, and organized an awareness programme on improved agricultural practices.

The aim of the programme was to enlighten the farmers on the new agricultural schemes being launched for the benefit of the small farmers of India, and well as to encourage them to make use of the available schemes.

The programme was attended by Namsai ZPM Chow Jenia Namchoon, 159 farmers from nearby villages, and KVK officials.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua apprised the participants of the purpose of the programme, while plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita S Bora discussed with the farmers cultivation practices of rabi crops and their disease/pest management.

Agricultural extension scientist Dr Shravani Sahani spoke about the benefits of state and central schemes and GST reforms on agriculture-related products for the farmers.

Namchoom encouraged the farmers to cultivate crops technically, and advised them to utilize such schemes to their full potential.

In Upper Subansiri district, the Maro-based KVKtelecast the launch of the PMDDKY for farmers.

An awareness programme on natural farming, rabi crops and oilseed crops, and a farmers-scientistsinteraction was also held on the occasion.

KVK Head (i/c) Dr Nyape Bam briefed the farmers on the importance of the event for the betterment of the farming community. He also urged them to avail of the benefits provided by the KVK.

Altogether 150 farmers participated in the programme.

A similar programme was held in Basar in Leparada district by the West Siang KVK.

In his address, KVK Head Dr Manoj Kumarhighlighted the significance of various schemes launched by the Government of India and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for livelihood enhancement and safeguarding farmers against crop failure.

Plant protection scientist Dr Kangabam Suraj Sconducted an in-depth technical session on natural farming. He elaborated the preparation and application of bheejamrit, jeevamrit, wapsa, achadhana, and astra.

A total of 137 participants, including three panchayat members, attended the programme, which concluded with distribution of rabi vegetable seeds to the farmers.

In Tirap district, a large number of farmers, stakeholders and officials witnessed the webcast of the launch of the PMDDKY on Saturday. The programme was organized by the Tirap KVK here, in the presence of Deomali ZPM Wangphun Lowang, BJP Kisan Morcha president Tarun Thingnok, and others.

KVK agronomy expert Arvind Pratap gave a detailed briefing on the objectives and significance of the event.

During the interactive session, the benefits and expectation with regard to the implementation of the PMDDKY in the region were discussed.

In Longding district, 367 farmers and SHG members of Lawnu block participated in the programme,organized in Kamkuh Russa by the Longding KVK.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Kumar Bhattacharyya highlighted the past and present scenario of Indian agriculture and its trend with regard to production and productivity in the country.

KVK Agronomy Chief Technical Officer A Kirankumar Singh delivered a talk on natural farming and its importance in the present scenario of agriculture in the state.

Other KVK scientists also spoke.

Similar programmes were held by other KVKs of the state, as well. (With inputs from PTI and KVKs)