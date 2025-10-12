JENGGING, 11 Oct: The police station here in Upper Siang district organized a ‘cyber awareness programme’ on Saturday as part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, under the guidance of DSP (HQ) G Sakter, and the supervision of SP Token Saring.

During the programme, members of the Jengging unit of the Women Welfare Society, Upper Siang, were sensitized to the importance of maintaining good ‘cyber hygiene’.

The session covered crucial topics such as cyber slavery, digital arrest, cyber bullying, cyber stalking, identity theft, phishing, fake loan scams, UPI scams, sextortion, ATM frauds, and social engineering attacks.

To enhance understanding, video visuals from the popular movie Phir Hera Pheri were screened as learning material.

The participants were also encouraged to follow ‘Cyber Dost’, an initiative of the home affairs ministry to spread cyber safety awareness, and were advised to report cyber-related crimes through the cyber crime helpline number 1930 or the official portal cybercrime.gov.in. (DIPRO)