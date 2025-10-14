Anjaw district has been selected as one of the 100 aspirational agricultural districts in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, the Dalhan Mission for self-reliance in pulse production, and the National Mission on Natural Farming.

The scheme aims to address existing gaps through a comprehensive and integrated development strategy, focusing on increasing productivity, improving farm incomes, and strengthening institutional support systems. It was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged farmers to diversify beyond wheat and rice cultivation, with focus on pulses to ensure the country’s protein security.

With integrated strategies designed to boost productivity, income, and institutional support, the initiative is expected to bridge key gaps in the agricultural sector.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the need for convergence of government schemes, highlighted the growing involvement of educated youths in agri-entrepreneurship, and called for expanding market-linked opportunities to strengthen farming and the rural economy.

With strong government backing, the initiative is poised to be implemented with conviction by the state. If a singular focus is given, the scheme has the potential to improve self-sufficiency in pulse production, as well as to facilitate a major shift towards the involvement of young people interested in farming, supported by institutional backing.