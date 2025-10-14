MOSHAI, 13 Oct: The Anjaw KVK distributed 2,500 Vanaraja chicks, along with drinkers, feeders and feed to 40 beneficiaries during a two-day training and input distribution programme held at Moshai village in Anjaw district on 12 and 13 October.

The programme was aimed at empowering the farmers and improving their livelihoods by encouraging them to adopt technologies. Vanaraja is a dual-purpose breed which grows very fast and lays eggs early.

During the programme, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal explained the basics of poultry management, especially during winter and acute cold condition of Anjaw district.

Agronomy scientist Khoisnam Naveen emphasized the importance of pre-rabi season planning and apprised the farmers of scientific guidelines for better crop management and for ensuring higher productivity and sustainable cultivation during the upcoming rabi season.

Land and water management engineering expert Ugarsain advised the farmers to adopt rainwater harvesting system like jalkhund during the lean period for vegetable cultivation. Technical officer Inchen Namchoom motivated the farmers to adopt protected cultivation techniques for enhanced and sustainable vegetable production.