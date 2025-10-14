DOIMUKH, 13 Oct: Jumyi Doyom and Tatu Rai emerged victorious in the men’s doubles, while Gyammar Kak and Takam Yani won the women’s doubles title of an intramural badminton competition organized by the education department of Rajiv Gandhi University.

Doyom and Rai, BEd 1st semester students, defeated the duo of Tanyi Dilam Nima and Eyangi Mihu (BEd 3rd semester) to win the men’s final.

On the other hand, Kak and Yani beat Dongda Yajit and Gora Yaling (MA education 3rd semester) in the women’s final.

Medals and certificates were awarded to the winners and the runners-up, while all participants received appreciation for their spirit and efforts.

“With the conclusion of this year’s badminton tournament, the department of education looks forward to more sporting events that nurture budding athletes and strengthen campus unity. This tournament reflects the department’s dedication to holistic development through sports and academics,” Prof Boa Reena Tok said during the closing ceremony.

The event was organized to promote health and cooperation among faculty members and students, under the leadership of Prof Tok, Prof Elizabeth Hangsing, and Dr Tayum Saroh.

Students of MA (education), BEd, Integrated Teacher Education Programme, and faculty members participated in the competition, which concluded on Monday.

A total of 21 teams participated in the event.