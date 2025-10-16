AVIKANAGAR (Rajasthan), 15 Oct: A high-level delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, led by animal husbandry and dairy development minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, visited the ICAR-Central Sheep & Wool Research Institute (CSWRI) here in Rajasthan on Tuesday to explore avenues for collaboration aimed at advancing sheep and goat rearing in the state.

The delegation toured the institute’s research facilities to understand modern breeding practices, innovative technologies, and sustainable models of small ruminant production. They also visited CSWRI’s livestock units, laboratories, and other research divisions to observe the institute’s scientific processes firsthand.

During the visit, ICAR-CSWRI director Dr. Arun Kumar Tomar provided an overview of the institute’s activities and ongoing research initiatives.

CSWRI scientists and the visiting delegation held detailed discussions on areas of collaboration including breed improvement, fodder management, and field-oriented training programs.

“We are here as part of our mission to strengthen sheep and goat farming in Arunachal Pradesh. Our focus is to identify suitable breeds and technologies that can thrive in our unique climatic conditions,” said Wangsu, while commending CSWRI’s role and activities.

Wangsu expressed optimism about building a long-term partnership with CSWRI and disclosed that officers from Arunachal Pradesh would soon be deputed to the institute for specialized training and capacity-building initiatives.

Members of the delegation include AHV&DD secretary Hage Tari, AHV joint director Dr. Nyokar Taipodia, Namsai DVO Dr. Keshav Sharma, marketing DVO Dr. Badal Biswakarma, farm manager Dr. Tago Bage, and ANO, RGM Dr. Seba Yomdo.