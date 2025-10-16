ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein affirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting the youth through platforms, initiatives, and opportunities that nurture talent, promote innovation, and drive the growth and prosperity of the state.

Addressing the 49th foundation day and golden jubilee celebration of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) at Nyokum Lapang here on Wednesday, Mein urged the youth leaders of ANYA and other youth organizations in the state to take an active role in promoting education and skill development, empowering women and youth, preserving cultural identity, and fostering community service and social responsibility.

Mein congratulated ANYA on completing 49 years of dedicated service and acknowledged the organization’s vital role in preserving cultural identity, and fostering social development within the Nyishi community.

The DCM said that the youth of Arunachal Pradesh are the pillars of a Viksit Arunachal and the future leaders of the state. He urged them to approach every task with professionalism, dedication, and a sense of purpose, focusing on skill development, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance to strengthen local employment and the state economy.

Informing about the Arunachal Pradesh State Youth Policy 2025, Mein said the comprehensive policy aims to create an environment that fosters the potential of young people, ensuring they become active contributors to society and the driving force behind the state’s future.

“The state youth policy focuses on key areas, including holistic quality education, sound mental and physical health, sustainable employment avenues, youth leadership development, cultural heritage and biodiversity preservation,” he said.

Mein advised the youth of the state to harness their energy for innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development, and responsible use of technology.

The Deputy Chief Minister also underscored the importance of protecting and preserving the environment, heritage sites, and cultural identity, citing 300-year-old monasteries, the Parshuram Kund, the Bhishmak Nagar, and the World War II sites, which hold immense historical and tourism significance. He called upon everyone to work together to protect the environment, preserve heritage, and create a sustainable, inclusive, and culturally vibrant Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was also attended by health & family welfare minister Biyuram Wahge, Nyishi Elite Society president prof. Tana Showren and MLA Rotom Tebin. (DCM’s PR Cell)