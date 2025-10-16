[Prem Chetry]

TAWANG, 15 Oct: The 4th State Level Archery Championship 2025 will be hosted by the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

According to a release from the TDAA, “More than 90 archers from across the state will participate in the tournament, which is scheduled to be held from 28 to 30 October.”

The release further stated that the event will feature various categories, including Under-13 Indian Round (Boys & Girls), Sub-Junior Indian Round (Boys & Girls), Senior Indian Round, Recurve, and Compound (Men & Women).

The entire event is supported by several patrons and officials, including chief patron and Chief Minister Pema Khandu; TDAA patrons Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu and Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering; president of the Arunachal Archery Association Tadar Niglar; chief advisor (TDAA) Phurpa Wangyel; the Tawang district administration; the Indian army; and other well-wishers.