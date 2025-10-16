BOLENG, 15 Oct: Siang deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu emphasized the need for greater coordination between banks and line departments to enhance credit linkage, promote entrepreneurship, and ensure achievement of financial inclusion targets on time.

Chairing a District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting here on Wednesday, the DC urged all departments to submit updated data and reports on time to facilitate better monitoring and review in future DCC/DLRC meetings.

During the meeting, the DC reviewed the performance of banks and line departments in implementing government-sponsored schemes, credit flow to priority sectors, and progress under flagship programmes.

An open discussion was also held where departmental officers and bank representatives shared their concerns and suggestions for improving coordination and service delivery in the district.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments and financial institutions, including State Bank of India, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, ArSRLM, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, water resources, urban development & housing, and industries. (DIPRO)