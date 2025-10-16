DAPORIJO, 15 Oct: Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo has urged all the project implementation agencies and concerned departments for timely execution of projects while maintaining quality in the district.

Presiding over the District Level Monitoring-cum-District Development Report Committee meeting here on Wednesday, Gambo stressed on total saturation of all the state and central governments’ sponsored projects and schemes.

“Government is taking project implementation on time with quality seriously,” the DC said.

Major projects and schemes were reviewed during the meeting.

Heads of departments and administrative officials of the district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)