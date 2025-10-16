ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: The Himalayan University’s (HU) agriculture department on Tuesday organized a study tour for 33 BSc Agriculture students to Ziro in Lower Subansiri district to give them an exposure to agro-industrial operations and horticultural practices.

As part of the tour, the students visited Naara Aaba Agro Industries, Ziro, where they observed the processing and packaging of locally grown fruits and learned about value addition and agri-entrepreneurship. The team also visited a kiwi orchard supervised by progressive farmer Tage Obing, who demonstrated techniques of kiwi cultivation, pruning, nutrient management, and harvesting.

The visit concluded at the picturesque Ziro lake, where discussions were held on eco-tourism, watershed management, and sustainable agricultural practices in hilly regions.

Dr. Raja Husain, who led the students, said that such field-based learning experiences play a crucial role in bridging the gap between classroom knowledge and practical agricultural realities. He encouraged students to apply the insights gained from the tour to develop innovative, sustainable farming approaches suited to the agro-climatic conditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The students were accompanied by faculty members of the department Dr. Kasinam and Bengia Kawak.