SEIJOSA, 15 Oct: The Seijosa police in Pakke Kessang district arrested a drug peddler on Tuesday.

Acting on tip off about drug peddling by one Sachendra Chauhan, the anti-drug squad, led by SDPO Sashi Dore and Seijosa police station OC SI S.Thinley, under the supervision of Pakke Kessang SP Tasi Darang, raided the suspect’s house.

During the search, the team recovered 0.72 gms of suspected heroin contained in a syringe from his scooter in the presence of independent witnesses and a magistrate, the SP informed in a release.

Accordingly, the accused has been arrested and a case registered at Seijosa police station under the NDPS Act, the SP said.