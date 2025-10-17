BOMDILA, 16 Oct: The RUSA Cell of Government College Bomdila (GCB), in collaboration with its Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organized an interaction programme on ‘Issues and challenges of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh’ at the college here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The event was attended by DHTE Director Milorai Modi, DHTE Deputy Director Minto Ete, and Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki Principal Dr Gindu Borang, among others.

The programme began with the inauguration of the newly constructed convention centre at the college by Modi.

RUSA Cell coordinator Dr Sange Gombu then outlined the notable achievements made by the RUSA Cell. He spoke about the cell’s contributions, its ongoing initiatives, and its mission to strengthen institutional processes.

GCB Principal Dr Tashi Phuntso in his address emphasized the historical legacy of the college, which is one of the oldest in the state. He spoke about current institutional activities, such as conducting outreach programmes, implementation of e-office system, departmental seminars, efforts to revitalize the alumni association, etc. He also highlighted the dedication and collaborative spirit of the college fraternity in driving forward academic and infrastructural development.

Ete congratulated the college on dedicating the convention centre, saying it was inaugurated “by the right person at the right time.” He addressed the persistent issue of manpower shortage across many colleges, and encouraged the institution to proceed with its mission despite constraints. He also praised the college for its exemplary performance under the RUSA, particularly highlighting the principle of “little input, maximum output.”

Modi addressed the challenges arising with the implementation of NEP 2020, like the difficulty in creating new posts and filling vacant posts, the burden of staff shortage, infrastructural and resource constraints, etc. He also highlighted the challenges unique to government institutions, like admission of students with low academic scores, which results in poor academic results. He stressed the need for a more generous marking policy to bolster students’ confidence. He also encouraged the faculty members to engage in research work alongside their teaching duties.

Modi commended the contributions made by the college’s alumni association for the development of the college. He further committed to provide guest lecturers for the Hindi and economics departments of the college, which are currently operating with only three faculty members each.

IQAC coordinator Dr Sangey Drema also spoke.