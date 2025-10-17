ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik lauded the Indian Army for promoting national pride, honouring brave soldiers, and fostering a shared sense of responsibility towards the nation.

He said this after unveiling the ‘Ziro Honour Run’ T-shirt at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. The unveiling ceremony marked the beginning of the countdown to the Ziro Honour Run, scheduled for 19 October in the Ziro valley.

The governor expressed hope that the programme would celebrate the spirit of unity and courage and further deepen the bond of mutual respect and camaraderie between the armed forces and the local communities.

The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Lower Subansiri district administration and the local communities, is organizing the Ziro Honour Run to pay tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 Sino-India War.

In the series, the Indian Army had also flagged off a four-day ‘Shaurya motorcycle rally’ on 14 October from Likabali.

The events will serve as a precursor to the National Solidarity Day, observed on 20 October every year to honour the armed forces and the spirit of national unity demonstrated during the Sino-India War of 1962.

The Ziro Honour Run will feature 21 km and 10 km competitive categories, along with a 5 km open run to encourage participation from all sections of society. The event aims to honour the legacy of the 1962 heroes, foster civil-military harmony, and promote fitness and national unity among citizens. It is expected to witness participation of runners from across the country and enthusiasts from Arunachal Pradesh, apart from Army personnel, the Indian Air Force, ITBP, and NCC cadets.

The run will commence at 6 am on 19 October from the central Dree ground, Ziro. The picturesque Ziro valley, known for its rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty, will also benefit from increased tourism and community engagement through the event. (Raj Bhavan)