ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: The NSS unit of Vivekananda Kendra (VK), Arunachal prant, in collaboration with the Higher and Technical Education Department, organized an award ceremony for NSS volunteers of Himalayan University (HU) here on Thursday.

Speaking during the event, HU NSS coordinator Mohd Ibraheem Khan acknowledged the dedication of NSS volunteers in community-building, and emphasized the importance of involving youths in national development.

HU Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran applauded the efforts of the NSS volunteers and encouraged students to play active roles in nation-building through selfless service and discipline.

Students of first-semester BSc were honoured on the occasion. Marry Yangfo got the first prize, followed by Lakhim Khanglim (second prize) and Marry Niji (third prize). All three recipients are NSS volunteers representing HU.

In addition, special awards were presented to NSS representatives from the university – Deputy Dean of Academics Dr Raja Husain, and Special Education Assistant Professor Mohd Imran Khan – for their coordination and leadership.

The awards were conferred by Prof Divakaran and VK Arunachal prant NSS karyakarta Honkap Arangham.

Earlier, the agriculture department of HU organized a quiz competition themed ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ on 15 October.

A total of 30 students from BSc agriculture and MScagriculture (agronomy) departments participated in the quiz competition, showcasing their knowledge and competitive spirit.