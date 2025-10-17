HAYULIANG, 16 Oct: The Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organized a training-cum-input distribution programme aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices and enhancing pulses productivity through the adoption of micro-irrigation technologieson Thursday to mark the World Food Day.

Addressing the participants, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal said that pulses play a pivotal role in nutritional security and soil enrichment, given their nitrogen-fixing ability. He noted that gravity fed micro-irrigation systems enable farmers to achieve higher yields with reduced water and energy use.

Land and water management engineering expert Ugarsain presented live sessions on installing drip and sprinkler systems, integrating fertigation, and adopting best practices for pest and disease management in pulses crops.

Agronomy expert Khoisnam Naveen highlighted best agronomic practices and post-harvest handling for better income and productivity, while technical officer Inchen Namchoom advised the local farmers to adopt protected cultivation techniques for enhanced and sustainable vegetable production.

Gram Chairperson Kheti Meyor commended the farmers’ active participation, and encouraged them to adopt pulse-based cropping system.

The event concluded with distribution of micro-irrigation kits, storage tank and seed inputs to beneficiary farmers.