ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration (DA) has issued a public advisory with guidelines for the upcoming Diwali celebration on 20 October, an official said on Thursday.

In the advisory, ICR Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu fixed the time period for bursting of firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night, he said.

The administration has allowed the sale of only green crackers of the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) certified trademark, as they are less polluting.

The administration has allowed the sale of firecrackers with the permissible sound limits within 120 decibels.

Any violation of the order will be viewed seriously, and anyone violating the order shall be prosecuted as per the appropriate section of law, the deputy commissioner added. (PTI)