TAWANG, 16 Oct: Tawang DSP Tasso Kato delivered a detailed presentation on the various anti-drug activities and initiatives being undertaken by the Tawang police across the district during a district-level narco-coordination (NCORD) meeting held here on Thursday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by ADC Rinchin Leta, SP Dr DW Thongon informed that CCTV cameras have been installed at 13 locations with uninterrupted power supply, and that monitoring arrangements in nearby residential areas would be covered in the second phase of CCTV cameras’ installation, with permission from the property owners.

The SP urged the CDPO to provide updates on the proposed de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, to which the CDPO informed that the rehabilitation centre proposal for Tawang has been dropped.

In his address, ADC Leta suggested that the Agriculture Department procure sprayers and herbicides/weedicides to destroy wild cannabis. He commended the joint efforts of the SSB and the district police, with support from villagers, in uprooting wild cannabis plants, and encouraged continued cooperation to achieve the goal of making Tawang a drug-free district.

During the open house discussion, members shared valuable suggestions and inputs.

The meeting was attended also by SB OC Kesang Norbu, DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok, CDPO Dondup Pema, PS OC Niyi Angu, and representatives from the SSB,state and central intelligence agencies, and the Market Welfare Committee, among others. (DIPRO)