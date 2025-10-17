Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 16 Oct: The residents of Yagrung and Tekang villages here in East Siang district have got respite from power crisis after a local businessman, Toni Siram, donated a power transformer with 250 kv capacity to the Power Department.

The residents of the area were facing problems as they got low voltage power supply. But the situation has improved after the installation of the donated transformer along the Napit-Yagrung domestic power supply line on Wednesday.

Siram is a social worker who helps the needy and the poor of his locality.