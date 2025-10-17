ZIRO, 16 Oct: The 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration concluded at the CDPO office here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

The month-long celebration, which began on 17September, was aimed at promoting holistic nutrition, healthy eating habits, and community participation for a well-nourished India.

Speaking on the occasion, CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullohighlighted the importance of inclusive nutrition awareness, emphasizing that Poshan Maah should include “mothers, daughters, sons, brothers, and also all menfolk of society” as good health is a shared responsibility.

SDO Rani Perme congratulated the CDPO and all anganwadi workers for successfully conducting the Poshan Maah. She urged parents to avoid giving junk food to children, and encouraged the use of locally available fruits and vegetables to prepare nutritious meals, noting that “Ziro is blessed with year-round produce, unlike many other districts.”

DMO Dr Millo Kunya commended the idea of departmental convergence, and assured of full cooperation from the Health Department. She highlighted related initiatives such as Swasth Nari, Shasakt Parivar Abhiyan, Dulari Kanya Scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana.

Diibo ZPM Bamin Gumbo and Rural Development Deputy Director Nani Taka also addressed the gathering, lauding the efforts of the ICDS in spreading nutrition awareness at the grassroots level.

As part of the celebration, prizes were distributed to the winners of the best poshan vatika (nutri garden) and the best recipe competitions. The event also featured a plantation drive under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naaminitiative.

Among others, officials from the IPR and Education Departments, and a large number of anganwadi workers participated in the event. (DIPRO)