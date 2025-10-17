BANGKOK, 16 Oct: A delegation of entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh, under the aegis of the Trade and Commerce Department, is currently on a weeklong study and exposure tour in Thailand, aimed at exploring opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer, and adoption of best practices in the rubber sector.

The delegation includes Mega Food Park lead promoter Likha Maaj and Arunachal Pradesh Rubber Growers Association president Tony Pertin, who participated actively in discussions and field visits. The delegates were also joined by officers from the Indian embassy.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation met Dr Perk Lertwangpong, chairman of the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT), at the RAOT headquarters in Bangkok.

The meeting featured exchange of views on sustainable rubber cultivation, value addition, and strengthening industry-led development. Both sides expressed strong interest in fostering mutual cooperation, particularly in the areas of capacity building, technology transfer, and exchange of best practices to enhance the rubber value chain in Arunachal.

The delegates also toured the rubber industry division of the RAOT at Kasetsart University, where they gained valuable insights into advanced research, processing techniques, and innovations in rubber production.

The study tour is expected to deepen bilateral engagement and significantly contribute to the future growth of rubber-based industries in Arunachal.