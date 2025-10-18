Caste Politics

[ By Insaf ]

Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath springs a pleasant surprise. On Sunday last, it issued a notification prohibiting caste-based political rallies in the State, mention of the caste of accused persons in police stations, and on vehicles, signboards, etc. It read: rallies organised for political purposes promote caste conflict in society, which are contrary to ‘public order’ and ‘national unity’ and ‘such rallies will be banned’. All Secretaries, DMs, and police chiefs have been asked to ensure strict monitoring of social media messages that glorify or condemn any caste and strict action be taken against those who indulge in it. The police is even asked to follow with NCRB to leave blank fields for entering caste of accused from formats used on CCTNS portal for time being. Plus, there should be no mention of accused caste in case files at police stations.

However, it made an exception i.e. for crimes committed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Notably, Yogi’s government is following Allahabad High Court September 16 directive seeking a clampdown on caste glorification. But Opposition parties aren’t impressed. They term the notification as ‘hypocrisy’. Says Samajwadi Party: Before 2024 polls, meetings of various castes were held continuously for a month at BJP’s Lucknow office; hoardings in Lucknow announced number of Ministers from each caste. Today, when we announced a massive Gurjar rally, how did the government suddenly remember that rallies should not be held in the name of castes?” Is the pot calling the kettle black? On a serious note, it is a judicious move. But there hangs a big question: Will it put an end to caste politics? The answer doesn’t require a guess.

Assam’s Grief

Assam’s grief over the tragic death of Zubeen Garg, may turn to rage. Police have arrested on Thursday last musician Shakharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta, present at the incident, claiming to find evidence. BNS sections dealing with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence have been applied. However, in the ongoing interrogation of Garg’s manager Siddharth Sarma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the police have added BNS Section 103 (punishment for murder in the FIR). Notably, Shyamkanu is related to influential state officials— former DGP BJ Mahanta, presently state Chief Information Commissioner and elder brother NG Mahanta, former Education Advisor to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma before becoming Gauhati University VC. Whether this case leads to true accountability or fades over time remains uncertain.

Bihar SIR Complete

Battle for Bihar begins as the controversial SIR is over. Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday last released the final electoral rolls with nearly 7.42 crore names on the completion of the ‘special intensive revision’ of the list. Prior to it, the State had 7.89 crore voters (June 24, 2025). When the draft list was released on August 1, 2025, there were 7.24 crore names with 65 lakhs removed. On the final list, 21.53 lakh names were added and 3.66 lakh removed. The voters have been asked to check their details and if any eligible person still wishes to apply for inclusion of their name in the Electoral Roll, they can submit an application up to 10 days before the last date for filing nominations. Physical copies are too being shared with political parties, while the list of names not included on the draft rolls are to be displayed by the district election officers and DMs, as well as on the website of the CEO. The assertion: No eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the electoral rolls. Bihar’s ruling parties, JD(U) and the BJP primarily have welcomed the final electoral rolls. At same time, they slammed the Opposition parties, which have been crying hoarse. Says the JD(U): They were raising a finger against the EC with the slogan of ‘Vote Chori (vote theft)’ and now the final list has been published in which over 21 lakh names have been added. In Bihar, the maximum population is of marginalised section, and their names have been added. The Opposition is exposed now.” Perhaps not. The addition may well keep the pot boiling.

Haryana Cong Rumbling

Haryana echoes Congress’ knack of shooting itself in the foot. Monday last’s appointment of Rao Narender Singh, former three-time MLA and ex-minister as its party chief and Leader of the Opposition has kicked up a row, within its own ranks. Singh has a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act pending against him since 2016 in Punjab and Haryana High Court following an FIR in the alleged Cash-for-Land Use (CLU) scam of 2013. Recall, Singh merged the Janhit Congress Party after losing the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 and was a minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Cabinet in 2011. Expectedly, the CLU scam dented his image as the ruling BJP investigation claimed he was guilty. He lost the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Assembly polls. Some Congressmen are peeved over ‘tainted’ Singh being elevated and opine the party should have waited till his name was cleared by the court. Amidst the rumbling, Singh assures he would work with everyone (known rivalries in party) and strengthen the party! Easier said than done.

Kerala Slams BJP

It’s a no holds barred in God’s own country. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed out at BJP-led NDA government for issuing a postage stamp and a Rs 100 coin celebrating the RSS centenary. The Centre, he said is legitimising an organisation that abstained from the freedom struggle, promoting a divisive ideology…the national honour is a direct assault on memory of our true freedom fighters and the secular, unified India they envisioned”. Additionally, he warned, the ‘Central government is seeking to rewrite history by attempting to supplant Gandhi with Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an RSS ideologue who faced trial in the Gandhi assassination case, as the true leader of the Indian Independence movement”. There was a warning too against the “perils posed by combative right-wing Hindu nationalism” to India’s secular polity. Said he: “The fanatical assassins viewed Gandhian values as a formidable ideological and political impediment to imposing their revanchist view of a homogeneous Hindu nation”. Strong words indeed, but many would be in agreement no doubt. — INFA