By Inder Jit

(Released on 8 October 1974)

Domestic issues are again to the fore after a brief interlude in the shape of the visit by the Shah and Shahbanou of Iran. But it has an interlude which New Delhi has every reason to remember with pleasure and satisfaction. Few visits by heads of State have been mutually more gratifying and fruitful. It yielded within the brief span of a day and a half all that New Delhi and Tehran desired. The friendship between the two countries has been provided a firm basis and there is greater understanding of each other’s viewpoint on the politics of the region, which took up most of the time at the summit parleys between Mrs Gandhi and the Shah. Agreement had already been reached in principle on economic issues during the Prime Minister’s visit to Iran earlier this year. Only details remained to be worked out and announced.

India can now count on Iran as a friend and vice versa, in view of the new rapport established between Mrs. Gandhi and the Shah. Time was when the Shah actively joined hands with Gen. Yahya Khan at Rabat to block India’s presence at the Islamic Conference. Subsequently thanks to the mutual distrust, the Shah lent his ears to all manner of anti-Indian fairy tales maliciously circulated by Pakistan. Among other things, he even seemed to be taken in by the absurd story that India was out to “destroy” whatever remained of Pakistan after Bangladesh and was responsible for instigating and sustaining trouble in Baluchistan and the Pakhtoon area. Indeed, he left Indian leaders visiting Tehran in little doubt about his fears. But he is now convinced that India poses no threat to Pakistan. He made this clear not only at his Press Conference but also in his private talk with Indian leaders.

New Delhi has been assured that Teheran has not given any military aid to Islamabad during the past year and more and all that it has actually provided Pakistan are ten unarmed helicopters for use in Baluchistan, a border area in whose stability it has a stake. New Delhi is also assured that there is no question of giving any military aid in the future either. His statement that Iran would not support Pakistan in any aggressive move against India, no doubt, lends itself to other interpretations. However, the Shah will hereafter not go merely by what Pakistan tells him. He will equally lend his ear to New Delhi before coming to a judgment. He now acknowledges India’s enlightened self-interest in Pakistan’s stability and progress.

The Shan is now anxious to see India and Pakistan bury the proverbial hatchet and join him in promoting regional cooperation and a common market in mutual interest. He has even expressed his willingness to offer his good offices for the purpose. But there is no intention on his part to take any initiative in the matter. He is well aware of New Delhi’s approach and appreciates its desire to resolve Indo-Pakistani disputes bilaterally in accordance with the Simla Agreement. New Delhi would, of course, be happy to see the Shah give some friendly advice to Mr Bhutto and got him to give up his bankrupt policies and to sincerely resolve outstanding problems with India. Islamabad has yet to give adequate proof of its sincerity to end confrontation and pave the way for durable peace on the subcontinent.

Bilateralism is enthusiastically accepted as the new philosophy. At the same time, however, it is agreed that this should not come in the way of multilateralim. Iran would thus be free to forge its relations with Pakistan and other nations and India with Iraq and other Arab countries. There would be no question of India getting involved in Iran’s defence and other problems with Iraq and the Arab bloc. The relationship will be based strictly on complimentarity of interests. Contrary to certain calculated reports, there is no attempt, individual or joint, on the part of India or Iran to promote an Asian security system. The motivation is essentially economic and developmental. The fervent plea by the Shan and Mrs Gandhi for the establishment of a zone of peace in the Indian Ocean is part of the overall scheme to promote greater economic and cultural cooperation within the region.

India can now count on Iran as a friend and vice versa, in view of the new rapport established between Mrs. Gandhi and the Shah. Time was when the Shah actively joined hands with Gen. Yahya Khan at Rabat to block India’s presence at the Islamic Conference

Considerable attention was devoted to the question of regional cooperation and the evolution of the common market. Both New Delhi and Teheran recognize that the question is complicated and not so simple, especially where developing countries are concerned. In many cases, the anxiety to achieve self-reliance among the newly-independent countries may come in the way of economic cooperation. Some experts, therefore, expect an increase in protectionism among the developing countries of the region before there is willingness to reduce tariffs and go in for larger markets in the best common interest. The common market in Europe has proved to be attractive and workable. But it has been a long and difficult haul, beginning with the desire on the part of France and West Germany to share their surpluses (agricultural and industrial capacity) with the other.

The concept of an Asian Common Market is not new. It was first mooted at Bandung, but failed to make an instant hit. India, U.A.R. and Yugoslavia were anxious to give it a trial and entered into agreements for promoting mutual economic cooperation. But these agreements have failed to yield the desired results mainly because of geographical proximity. The ocean and the seas do provide a link, as emphasised by the Shah. It should thus be possible eventually to get all the littoral countries of the Indian Ocean into the proposed market. But a beginning will need to be made on a modest scale including Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

Some top leaders in New Delhi fear that any joint effort to confine regional cooperation and the proposed common market to countries east of Iran may possibly cause some misunderstanding and irritation among the Arab countries. But the truth is that Iran is the only oil-rich country which is today looking east and has initiated welcome steps to share its prosperity and resources with developing countries in the best mutual interests. In sharp contrast, the oil-rich Arab countries unfortunately continue to look westward and their affluent Sheikhs seem quite content with doing no more than acquiring real estate in New York and other Western capitals — or in living it up.

Iran is the only oil-rich country which is today looking east and has initiated welcome steps to share its prosperity and resources with developing countries in the best mutual interests. In sharp contrast, the oil-rich Arab countries unfortunately continue to look westward and their affluent Sheikhs seem quite content with doing no more than acquiring real estate in New York and other Western capitals — or in living it up.

The economic ties now forged between India and Iran are only the beginning of a new relationship, which both sides hope will prosper with each passing year. New Delhi would have been happy to strike a deal which could have given her badly-needed fertilizers. Teheran, too, wishes it could have responded. But 11 its ammonia is already committed. It has agreed to explore the possibility of liquefaction of gases to see if it can help India in some way. New Delhi would also be pleased to see Teheran take advantage of its nuclear know-how. It, however, prefers not to take any initiative in the matter. Meanwhile, Teheran, which reeds nuclear power in a big way for desalinisation of Gulf waters, now appreciates New Delhi’s wisdom in refusing to sign the NPT.

New Delhi would also be pleased to see Teheran take advantage of its nuclear know-how. It, however, prefers not to take any initiative in the matter. Meanwhile, Teheran, which needs nuclear power in a big way for desalinisation of Gulf waters, now appreciates New Delhi’s wisdom in refusing to sign the NPT.

The Shah’s visit is also remembered for the great impression he made in his talk with the leaders as well as at the Press Conference, which he handled brilliantly. Unlike most politicians, he showed a remarkable mastery of Iran’s economic problems and won bouquets all round for his pragmatic approach to fundamental issues. India’s leader’s, for their part, showed welcome inclination to be pragmatic and not be doctrinnaire. But pragmatism abroad is not enough. The Shah’s visit will have done a world of good is it not only leads to overdue economic cooperation but also induces New Delhi to become pragmatic at home. — INFA