MANMAO, 16 Oct: Suspected ULFA (I) and NSCN (K-KYA) insurgent groups jointly attacked the Assam Rifles (AR) camp near Hatman village in Manmao circle of Changlang district in the early hours of Thursday.

As per reports, the assault took place between 2:30 am and 3:30 am. Four Assam Rifles personnel who were reportedly injured in the gunfight were evacuated from the AR camp by helicopters for treatment.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that around 45 armed operatives carried out the strike at the AR camp.

More details are awaited.

On 15 July, three senior leaders of the ULFA (I) were killed and at least 19 others injured in what the group claimed were aerial strikes by Indian security forces along the India-Myanmar border. According to a press release issued by the ULFA (I), the strikes began in the early hours of 13 July and targeted multiple mobile camps situated near the Nagaland-Myanmar and the Arunachal Pradesh-Myanmar borders. The group alleged that over 150 drones of Israeli and French origin were used in the operation.

The Yung Aang faction and the ULFA (I) had earlier issued a joint statement, announcing their decision to boycott the Independence Day celebrations on 15 August. In that statement, they had urged the people of Assam, Arunachal, Manipur, and Nagaland to reject the celebrations by staying indoors on 15 August.