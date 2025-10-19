ZIRO, 18 Oct: Tailyang Pugang and Mihin Nancy were elected as chairman and secretary-general, respectively, of the Ziro Press Club (ZPC) during the club’s first general conference-cum-election held on Saturday at the ZPC office here in Lower Subansiri district.

The election was conducted under the supervision of returning officer Tage Tajung, joint secretary of the APUWJ Lower Subansiri district unit, and presiding officer Kime Anto of the IPR Department.

Nancy won the secretary-generals’ post after securing victory through a lottery draw, following a tie of 10 votes each with rival candidate Marter Bagra.

Out of 21 registered members, 20 were present and exercised their franchise, with

the process conducted in a fair, transparent, and democratic manner.

Other executive posts were filled unopposed on the nomination day, 15 October. The elected team includes Kime Anju as IPR secretary, Taro Yaring as finance secretary, Samir Ali as office secretary, and Pyagang Bida as treasurer.

The counting of votes and declaration of results were carried out in the presence of all ZPC members to ensure complete transparency.

Outgoing chairman Hage Penji and secretary-general Tage Laling addressed the gathering, congratulating the newly elected team and wishing them success in strengthening the press fraternity in Lower Subansiri.