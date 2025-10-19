ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: The delegation of entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh, which is currently on a weeklong study and exposure tour in Thailand to explore opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer, and adoption of best practices in the rubber sector, visited the Chochensao Research Centre under the Rubber Authority of Thailand (RAOT) on the second day of the tour.

The director of the centre, Dr Thitaporn Phumichai, gave a detailed presentation and practical demonstration on various aspects of rubber cultivation, including rubber breeding, tapping techniques, and nursery plantation management.

Later in the day, the delegation visited the Bankhasok Pararubber Fund Cooperative Limited, where they observed

the coagulation and block rubber processing units. The cooperative showcased their model of zero-wastage production, emphasizing sustainability and efficient utilization of raw materials in rubber processing.

The next day, the delegation visited Green Latex Co Ltd, where they met the CEO Kankanat Saensuknishiran in the presence of the acting director of the RAOT. The team gained valuable insights into the process of utilizing liquid concentrated rubber latex for the production of finished goods.

The visit included a tour of the raw material storage section, mixture section, laboratory, and the finished product warehouse.

It was highlighted that the company operates with a zero-waste policy, ensuring complete utilization of rubber throughout the production process. The team also learned that the machinery used in the facility is sourced from Europe, China, Thailand, and Taiwan, reflecting a blend of advanced international technology and local innovation.