PARSI PARLO, 19 Oct: Anglers from Bangalore, Meghalaya and Assam, besides from different districts of the state participated in the two-day Kumey River Angling Festival (KRAF) 1.0, which concluded here in Kurung Kumey district on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Kumey Valley River Festival Committee, in collaboration with the Arunachal Anglers Forum and the Kurung Kumey Tourism Promoter, with support from the district administration and the police.

The event was conceptualized by Kurung Kumey SP Bomken Basar.

Speaking to this daily, Nangram Kayang, chairman of the Kurung Kumey Tourism Promoter said, “Our main aim was to showcase the angling potential here in Parsi Parlo, 46 kilometres from Koloriang, the district headquarters.”

He enumerated the potential hotspots for angling in Parsi Parlo, identifying more than 13 spots.

Dr Panye Tungon was adjudged the first winner of the KRAF 1.0 for catching a 9 kg 300 gm golden mahseer.

“In the run-up to the KRAF 1.0, nine homestays were set up and run by the locals in Parsi Parlo, and they are going to continue it,” Kayang informed.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu lauded the efforts of the people of the Parsi-Parlo-Patuk subdivision, saying that they showcased determination, dedication and diligence while organizing the event.

Apart from the angling activity, a trek to the Karu waterfall in Phassang and Langne Uko in Patuk was organized.