Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ achievements in urban development, which he said are powered by a blend of flagship central and state schemes aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth across urban areas, from housing to water connections.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), the state has facilitated affordable housing for 6,459 beneficiaries, addressing urban housing needs. The PM Ujjwala Yojana and its second phase, Ujjwala 2.0, have collectively provided over 49,000 LPG connections. The Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is enhancing urban sanitation, with 28 urban local bodies equipped with material recovery facilities for solid waste management, and 16 more are set to benefit from upcoming interventions.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has achieved 100 percent household tap connections in over 2.2 lakh homes. Under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 4.5 lakh metric tonnes of food grains have been distributed to 8.4 lakh beneficiaries.

However, the government needs to focus more on housing, as affordable housing remains out of reach for most people from economically weaker sections. A mere 6,459 beneficiaries under the PMAY (Urban) is extremely low. While 100 percent tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission is a milestone, service delivery in many urban areas remains an unresolved issue, with numerous households receiving water for less than half an hour a day.