ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: The Li-Ning 12th Chief Minister’s Veteran & Sub-Veteran State Badminton Tournament will be held at the Wangdi Multipurpose Indoor Badminton Stadium in Rupa in West Kameng district from 4 to 9 November.

The tournament will be held for men’s singles and doubles (35+, 40+, 45+, 50+, 55+), women’s singles and doubles (35+, 40+, 45+), and mixed doubles (35+, 40+, 45+), Arunachal State Badminton Association tournament secretary Nich Bapu informed in a release.

It will be conducted on a knockout basis, the release added.