ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: The state-level EMRS Cultural and Literary Festival for the year 2025-26 was held at the Pastoral Range Centre in ESS Colony here on Tuesday.

The festival was organized jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Society and the Social Justice & Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Department, under the aegis of the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry.

The festival aimed to provide a vibrant platform for EMRS students to showcase their talents in art, culture, and literature, while celebrating the rich tribal heritage and diversity of the state.

Altogether six functional EMRS’ of Arunachal Pradesh – EMRS Lumla, EMRS Bana, EMRS Khela,

EMRS Tirbin, EMRS Nyapin, and EMRS Lumla – enthusiastically participated in all the events, which included literary competitions like elocution (Hindi and English) for junior and senior groups, storytelling (Hindi and English) for the junior group, recitation (Sanskrit slokha), and recitation (English poem) for the junior group.

In the Hindi kavya recitation for the junior group, EMRS Bana won the first position, while in the patriotic group song competition for juniors, EMRS Khela won the first position, and EMRS Bana and EMRS Tirbin stood second and third, respectively.

In the traditional group dance competition, EMRS Tirbin was declared the winner, with EMRS Nyapin and EMRS Khela securing the second and the third position, respectively.

EMRS Nyapin bagged the first position, while EMRS Lumla and EMRS Tirbin stood second and third, respectively, in the tribal painting competition.

Speaking on the occasion, SJETA Director Yumlam Kaha informed that the winners of the competitive events in the state-level EMRS Cultural and Literary Festival will represent the state at the national-level EMRS Cultural and Literary Festival, to be organized by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry.