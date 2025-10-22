BANGKOK, 21 Oct: The entrepreneurial delegation from Arunachal Pradesh, which is on a visit to Thailand, held a meeting with the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by ITCC vice president Biren Surendra Parikh and its executive director Amit Sehgal, along with representatives of the visiting Indian delegation.

During the interaction, Likha Maaj, lead promoter of the mega food park project, extended an invitation to Thai investors to participate in the state’s rapidly growing food processing sector. He offered 50 acres of land at the mega food park for establishing diverse food industries.

Highlighting the industrial reforms under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Maaj stated that Arunachal’s industrial policy ensures an investor-friendly environment, offering free land to Thai companies, along with incentives such as power subsidies, GST reimbursements, and other policy benefits.

He also emphasized that Arunachal offers abundant opportunities for setting up fruit-based and agro-processing industries.

Parikh commended the initiative and expressed keen interest in the proposal. He requested for a detailed project report (DPR), outlining the specific investment prospects in the state. The ITCC leadership also expressed enthusiasm for exploring the tourism sector, recognizing Arunachal’s natural beauty, biodiversity, and pleasant climate as unique advantages.

Tony Pertin, promoter of the Norphel Winery, who had earlier represented Arunachal at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia Exhibition, presented samples of fruit-based wines to the ITCC representatives. The gesture aimed to showcase the state’s potential in value-added fruit products and to open new market linkages in Thailand.

The delegation was accompanied by Trade Development Officer Chau Myaseng C Thoomten, who highlighted the state’s strengths in the agri-allied and tourism sectors.