BOLENG, 21 Oct: Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu inspected various ongoing development projects and assessed the progress of key initiatives in the Riga area on Tuesday.

During the visit, the DC inspected the Pegging Bote project site, reviewed the overall progress, and evaluated the developmental activities in the region. He also visited the Riga school, the proposed JNVand VKV in Riga, and the Mabung hydro project.

The DC also carried out site visits of all ongoing outreach activities, and interacted with local residents to understand their concerns and aspirations. (DIPRO)